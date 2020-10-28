Can you change your vote after casting your ballot? Voters wonder after Trump’s tweet

BOSTON (WWLP) – A tweet from the president this week is raising questions about how we vote in Massachusetts.

The president tweeted on Tuesday that you can change your vote to him if you want to. In fact, on the Massachusetts ballot, there is a warning in bold telling residents that their vote is final.

President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to rally his base:

Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

22News reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office to determine whether Massachusetts voters are allowed to do that, and we were told they cannot. Once your mail in ballot is sent in, your vote can’t be changed.

What voters are allowed to do is hold onto their mail-in ballots and turn them into local election officials if they want to vote in person instead, but their mail-in ballots have to be blank.

Early voting in the Commonwealth ends on October 30. You will have the chance to vote in person on election day if you choose to, and mail-in ballots will be collected as long as they are postmarked by November 3.