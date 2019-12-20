Candidate spots set for MA 2020 ballot

BOSTON (WWLP) – In a totally random drawing, Secretary Galvin selected the two former Massachusetts governors, William Weld and Deval Patick to appear first on their party’s ticket.

The names of the three republican candidates and the 15 democratic candidates were placed into envelopes before being selected in random order.

Secretary Galvin, the state’s top election official – decided to put former Governor Weld’s name on the Republican ticket after he was snubbed by the Massachusetts GOP.

Galvin said he used his authority so that voters have the chance to consider candidates that have been recognized by the national media as a contender for president.

“It gives me the authority on both sides, or all sides I should say to recognize anyone who may not have been so recognized,” Secretary Galvin said.

Automatic voter registration starts January 1 at MassHealth and the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Early voting begins on February 24 and will run for five days.

The presidential primary in Massachusetts will take place on March 3.