FILE: In this June 20, 2018, photo, marijuana and rolling paper used to smoke it, are displayed. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Legislation addressing persistent issues in the legal marijuana industry is poised to join a suite of other major topics in the conference committee pipeline for the end-of-term rush.

Senate leaders on Thursday tapped Sen. Michael Rodrigues of Westport, Sen. Jo Comerford of Northampton and Sen. Ryan Fattman of Sutton as negotiators tasked with ironing out a final version of cannabis reforms after each branch took a somewhat different approach (S 2823 / H 4800).

The House adjourned Thursday for the long holiday weekend without naming its own trio of conferees, and that step could come as soon as Tuesday. Both branches supported regulatory changes to the budding industry including tighter restrictions on the host community agreements marijuana businesses must reach with municipalities and the creation of a process for the authorization of on-site consumption locations, sometimes dubbed “pot cafes,” but they diverged on a handful of details.

In April, the Senate unanimously approved a bill that would steer 10 percent of the Marijuana Regulation Fund into a new trust fund designed to help populations disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs get a foothold in the industry. The House voted 153-2 in May for a bill that instead seeds that fund at a higher 20 percent level and also gives the executive branch more power over setting rules for the social equity grants. Lawmakers have until July 31 to wrap up work on major bills, several of which are tied up in conference committees, before they shift into lightly attended informal sessions for the remainder of the two-year session.

Rodrigues, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, is now leading his chamber’s negotiating team on deliberations about a fiscal 2023 state budget, legalizing sports wagering and cannabis industry reforms.