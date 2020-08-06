Cannabis Control Commission considers marijuana delivery options

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s been close to four years since residents voted to legalize marijuana, and the industry is still taking shape, but many in the business are hoping to see the CCC approve delivery methods especially during the pandemic.

Last fall, the Cannabis Commission Control approved a delivery license structure and made applications available in May.

The CCC has yet to issue a license to any of the business that applied and several prospects told commissioners that the framework for delivery will not work as currently written.

According to Morriss Partee, an advisor to the Massachusetts Cannabis Association for Delivery, services will need to be able to buy products from wholesale cultivators and manufacturers.

Partee also said delivery services will need to be allowed to store products overnight. Something that currently goes against the CCC’s regulations.

Right now, only medical marijuana is allowed to be delivered, but the CCC does plan to vote on final regulations for recreational delivery on September 24.