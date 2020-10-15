Cape hospital exec says region prepared for surge

This undated photo provided by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce shows Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Coast Guard Beach is No. 5 on the list of best beaches for the summer of 2016 compiled by Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, a professor at Florida International University. (Margo Tabb/Cape Cod […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – Cape Cod and the islands have not been immune to the increase in coronavirus activity in recent weeks, but Sen. Julian Cyr said there is “little evidence” of “exponential community spread” and regional hospital leaders say the county’s health care system is well prepared for the fall.

Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Mike Lauf said Thursday that across his system, which includes Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital, there is just one patient hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis.

The positivity rate also continues to be low at 1.5 percent for the 300 tests being done daily at system-operated testing sites, according to Lauf, which is down slightly from the 1.9 percent rate recorded right after Labor Day. Lauf offered the update on health care preparedness during a weekly call organized by the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force.

He said his system has the ability to transition from 28 to 72 intensive care unit beds within a week if a second surge hits, and has enough personal protective equipment on hand right now for 60 to 90 days.

Describing hospitals as “very safe environments,” Lauf said that Cape Cod Healthcare has seen a 13 percent decrease in primary care visits. He urged people to get the care the need for non-COVID conditions. “Not only are we well prepared for a new surge of COVID, but we’re also well prepared to take care of you,” he said.

According to the latest Department of Public Health data, Barnstable County has an incidence rate of 3.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, which would put it in the green, or second lowest, risk category for transmission.

Overall, that is down from last week and the 106 cases confirmed over the last 14 days gave the county a test positivity rate of 0.88 percent. Bourne, Barnstable and Harwich are coded yellow, while Falmouth, Dennis and Sandwich are green and Nantucket is red. Sen.

Julian Cyr said starting Friday Nantucket Cottage Hospital will be opening a “Stop the Spread” testing site for free, asymptomatic testing on the island.

Cyr said some of the increases in positive tests has been a result of routine surveillance testing that is catching positive cases in asymptomatic people checking into hospitals for other reasons.