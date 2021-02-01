Cape task force plans vaccine conference call

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – A statewide vaccine call center is still in the works, but Cape Cod adults over 65 years old can get information about vaccine access during a conference call on Wednesday evening.

The Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force will host the large-scale event that organizers say could reach about 50,000 Cape Codders older than 65.

Anyone who wishes to call in, including media, can dial (833) 491-0326 for the 5:30 p.m. event Wednesday night, but organizers will also directly call home phone numbers for 50,000 older adults a few minutes before the event and ask if they would like to participate.

Those who receive a call and want to participate in the conference discussion will only need to remain on the line.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment is also allowing residents to register with their email address on its website to receive 24 hours of notice when a vaccine clinic will open for registration.