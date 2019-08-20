Caretaker Registry refiled to add protections for disabled residents

BOSTON (WWLP) – House Bill 101 has been refiled because there was some concern over its language last session, but advocates said they’re not giving up until they know their loved ones are safe.

The Arc of Massachusetts is working with Newton State Representative Kay Khan to redraft the bill and create a Registry of Abusers of Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities.

This would create a list of the names of any care provider that the commission found and substantiated claims of abuse against.

The Department of Developmental Services and employers would then be required to check the registry before hiring or contracting with a caregiver.

The issue was brought forward by several families who said their disabled children were beaten, kicked, bit and punched by their designated caregiver. And since the disabled individual couldn’t vocalize what was happening to them, some instances were only caught because of home cameras.

Moving forward advocates want to make sure people who are found abusing some of the state’s most vulnerable residents don’t have the opportunity to hurt anyone else.

Last session a similar bill was passed by the Senate, but due to language concerns it never went up for a vote in the house.

The newly drafted bill aims to address some of those concerns.