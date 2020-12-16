Casino revenues slide during COVID curfew

This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows slot machines on the main floor during a preview tour at the MGM Springfield casino in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Revenue declined sharply in November for Massachusetts casinos as did the state’s monthly gaming tax haul during the first month that the slots parlor and two casinos have been subject to a 9:30 p.m. curfew.

The Mass. Gaming Commission announced Tuesday that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor had generated a cumulative $45.45 million in gross gaming revenue last month, down about 34 percent from $68.73 million in October.

Of November’s gross gaming revenue, the state is due $13.18 million, down 33 percent from $19.6 million in taxes generated in October, the commission said.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett generated about 60 percent of all gross gaming revenue last month, approximately $27.35 million. The state’s 25 percent tax on gross gaming revenue for casinos means Encore was responsible for $6.8 million in state tax revenue, or more than half of the total.

MGM Springfield took in $10.5 million in gross gaming revenue in November, which generated about $2.6 million in state tax revenue. The slots parlor at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville reported $7.6 million in gaming revenue, $3.72 million of which is due to the state.

The gaming industry worldwide has struggled mightily through the pandemic and gaming revenue in Massachusetts has reflected the capacity and game availability limits, curfew, and other restrictions that have been imposed since gambling centers reopened here in July from a nearly four-month shutdown.