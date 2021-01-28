Casinos haven’t been crowded

BOSTON (SHNS) – As they shift back to 24/7 operations now that Gov. Charlie Baker’s 9:30 p.m. curfew for businesses has been lifted, none of the three gaming facilities in Massachusetts have come close to encroaching on the 25 percent capacity limit that remains in effect, regulators at the Gaming Commission said Thursday.

In the last two weeks, Encore Boston Harbor reached 17 percent capacity at its busiest point, MGM Springfield hit a high of 18 percent capacity and Plainridge Park Casino topped out at 18.5 percent capacity, the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Assistant Director Bruce Band said.

Based on the figures Band presented Thursday, all three gaming centers appear to have been less crowded in the last two weeks than they were between the Dec. 26 start of the capacity restriction and mid-January.

During that time period, MGM Springfield had reached a high of 22 percent capacity, and both Encore and Plainridge topped out at 19 percent capacity.

Encore and Plainridge Park both returned to 24/7 operations this week and MGM Springfield will do the same this weekend, Band said.