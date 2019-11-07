CCC discusses fate of medical marijuana vaping

BOSTON (WWLP) – A judge ruled that THC vapes for medical marijuana patients can’t be included in the governor’s temporary ban, and even though the Cannabis Control Commission did not immediately decide to enforce the ban, they did not rule out the possibility of doing so in the future.

Judge Douglas Wilkins said the Department of Public Health does not have the authority to halt the sale of medical marijuana vaping products; only the CCC does.

The CCC held a meeting Thursday to discuss whether to uphold the ban or to allow THC vaping products to return to shelves medical marijuana cardholders early next week.

“What we’re contemplating and what we’re talking about and what we’ll decide about medical marijuana and the availability to patients,” CCC Chairman Steven Hoffman said.

Medical Marijuana patients also attended Thursday’s meeting to urge committee members to allow the sale of the THC vaping products to continue.

“Well I’ve got some left but I’m going to run out by November, end of November,” Medical Marijuana patient Frank Shaw said.

If a judge denies the Baker administration’s appeal, medical marijuana vaping products could return to shelves starting on Tuesday until the CCC or its executive director acts.

Shawn Collins, the Executive Director of the CCC said if the ban is lifted on Tuesday, he may pursue a quarantine of all oil-based cartridges to allow a full investigation of whether the products are safe for consumers.