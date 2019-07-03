CCC expands social consumption program to western Massachusetts towns

BOSTON (WWLP) – Marijuana regulators are working to expand the cannabis cafe pilot program, and they have their sights set on a few towns in western Massachusetts.

Last week, the CCC unanimously approved new rules that would govern how marijuana is consumed, and now regulators are hoping to move forward with social consumption sites.

The CCC agreed to expand the pilot program launched back in May to study the pros and cons social consumption sites.

Now 12 municipalities will be taking part in the pilot program, including North Adams, Amherst, and Springfield.

Marijuana regulators suggested these sites could reduce the risk of children getting a hold of the drug and may limit how much legal marijuana is illegally transported out of state.

While there are still several logistical aspects of the program that need to be worked out, Cannabis Control Commissioners also want to consider home delivery methods in the months to come.

The CCC plans to hold public hearings on new regulations and the pilot expansion, they will be taking the public’s input through Aug. 16.