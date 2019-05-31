CCC to consider new regulations for marijuana cafes, home delivery services

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission is considering new rules for Massachusetts marijuana distributors.

After postponing it for months, the Cannabis Control Commission is taking a look at the way the state handles medical and recreational marijuana.

During Thursday’s commission meeting, Chairman Steven Hoffman announced the CCC plans to rewrite some of the marijuana regulations, but it could happen later than expected.

In about a month, the commission hopes to begin talks about social consumption sites, like cannabis cafes and home delivery services.

In a 3 to 2 vote, the CCC approved a policy allowing for a social consumption pilot program in a limited number of communities.

The group was supposed to draft and review new regulations for medical and recreational marijuana this month, but due to staffing shortages, that timeline has been pushed back.

With more than 40 marijuana businesses already approved and another 200 applications pending, the commission hopes to unveil the new rules and move forward with social consumption talks by the end of June.

Governor Baker said he supports the social consumption pilot program but has made no public statement on cannabis cafes.

