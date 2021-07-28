CDC: Vaccinated or not, students should wear masks in school this fall

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The CDC is now recommending that students wear masks when they return to school this fall.

Regardless of your child’s vaccination status, new guidance from the CDC recommends that students wear masks in the classroom. But many on Beacon Hill say that’s not necessary at this point.

For several weeks now, state leaders have gone back and forth over mask-wearing guidance for the upcoming school year. Parts of Massachusetts are currently seeing a surge in COVID cases due to the delta variant, which is prompting education officials to call for a mask mandate.

But lawmakers say it is too soon to put one back in place, especially in parts of the state where cases remain low.

“What we’re consistently hearing from the public health community is that it’s the community where the school is located that is going to determine the risk level,” said Sen. Eric Lesser.

Governor Charlie Baker has said several times that a mask mandate is not needed right now. Statehouse leaders have not ruled out the possibility of implementing one once we get closer to the start of the school year.

As of right now, Massachusetts students will not have to wear a mask when they return to the classroom.