BOSTON (WWLP) – A ceremony was held on Friday in Boston honoring the men and women in blue.

Outside the state house on Friday, there was a memorial service honoring police officers who died in the line of duty. Police from around the state gathered on Friday to remember their fallen brothers and sisters.

An array of lawmakers were also in attendance. Friday’s event honored local, state, and federal law enforcement, as well as correction officers. Speakers included Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karen Polito, and Attorney General Maura Healey.

This was the 33rd year this event has taken place and 394 names are etched onto the memorial. Officers who died in the line of duty as far back as 1886 were honored on Friday. The most recent name being added is Officer Emmual Familia who died in 2021 trying to save teens from drowning in Worcester.

Governor Charlie Baker spoke to both the families of lost loved ones, as well as the officers in attendance. Governor Baker stated “In the midst of the noise and the chaos and everything else, is people do appreciate, support, believe in, admire, all the good work by the men and women who swear that oath. And I really do hope that’s the other piece of comfort and solace that I can offer to all of those who are here today.”

Memorial plaques were also presented to the families of the newly added names. The names of 21 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, doing what they do best, protecting their communities, were also read aloud during today’s ceremony.