Chan: Consider immigrants in vaccine rollout

BOSTON (SHNS) – During a hearing of the Legislature’s Health Equity Task Force on Monday, Rep. Tackey Chan said it will be important to remember multilingual people, non-native English speakers, and Massachusetts residents originally from other countries when planning for a broader rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As I pointed out in some testimony in the past, health care doesn’t work the same no matter where you come from in the world, and given a large immigrant population, education [and] outreach to these folks become very, very important in the COVID-19 situation,” the Quincy Democrat told the task force.

“For example, Quincy actually had an outbreak of measles the year prior which required a lot of tracking down, as well as tuberculosis increases in my city, again, from immigrant populations with different health care, different pieces of health care where they come from.”

Chan said he and other lawmakers representing immigrant communities want to make sure that outreach efforts address their constituents’ concerns around stigma or potential legal issues, as well as explaining what people should do if they don’t have driver’s licenses or health insurance.