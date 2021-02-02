Chandler vaccine appointment 60 miles away

BOSTON (SHNS) – Senate President Emerita Harriette Chandler, an 83-year-old Worcester Democrat who has been posting on social media about her struggles using the state’s vaccine website, offered another update Tuesday on Twitter, writing, “So far the only #COVID19MA vaccine appointment I could get for me and my husband is on Feb. 14th, sixty miles away!”

Chandler said she plans to try to find appointments that are both sooner and closer to home. “Now we’ve spent quite a few Valentines Days together,” Chandler wrote.

“But I think this one will be especially memorable. Anybody know a good florist in Danvers?”

The DoubleTree Hilton hotel in Danvers is set to open Wednesday as a mass vaccination site, joining Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, Springfield’s Eastfield Mall, and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.