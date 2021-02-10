Change-of-plea hearing scheduled for former Rep. Nangle

BOSTON (SHNS) – One year after he pleaded not guilty to numerous campaign finance-related charges in U.S. District Court, former Rep. David Nangle is set to appear at a change-of-plea hearing later this month.

The Lowell Democrat was arrested Feb. 18, 2020 and arraigned the same day at Moakley Courthouse on 10 counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, nine counts of making false statements to a bank, and five counts of filing false tax returns.

The rapid appearance of COVID-19 in Massachusetts resulted in a series of delays in the case throughout 2020. Nangle was defeated in his re-election primary fight in September. A final status conference was originally scheduled for this Thursday ahead of a trial that prosecutors estimated would last two to three weeks.

That conference was canceled last week after Nangle requested a change-of-plea hearing. Officially known as a Rule 11 hearing, a defendant generally makes such an appearance to seek resolution on a case by entering a guilty or nolo contendere plea on some or all of the charges, a U.S. attorney’s office spokesperson said. Judge Rya Zobel will preside over the video-conference hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 10:15 a.m.

Media and the public may attend virtually by signing up online. As recently as two months ago, Nangle and prosecutors were “continuing to discuss pretrial matters” and Nangle was continuing to review discovery materials, according to a December court filing.

“The charges, even as currently alleged, are serious and complicated. The case is further complicated because the government has informed the defendant that the government’s investigation into the defendant’s conduct continues,” the joint filing read.

A resolution or status change in the Nangle case could come in the final week of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s tenure. The Trump appointee is leaving his post at the end of the month.