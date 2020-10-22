Changes coming to hospitalization count

BOSTON (SHNS) – The governor said Wednesday that his administration may soon change the way it reports on COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Each day, the Department of Public Health reports the number of people with test-confirmed or suspected COVID-19 who are being treated in Massachusetts hospitals.

There were 519 people with the virus hospitalized as of midday Wednesday, but Baker said hospitals think that the number of people who actually have COVID-19 is “probably somewhere between 250 and 300.”

As a three-day average, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized is up about 70 percent over the last roughly eight weeks. Baker said Wednesday that the hospitalization metric ought to be updated to better reflect suspected versus confirmed cases.

“The suspected metric was one we developed before a lot of the hospitals were much more sophisticated about testing generally for COVID. And it’s one of the elements of the dashboard that we think, in consultation with the hospitals, we probably need to update as we go forward,” Baker said in Salem on Wednesday.