Changes could be coming for sex education curriculums in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The bill is known as the Healthy Youth Act and it aims to provide students with updated information regarding sex, consent, and healthy relationships.

The Healthy Youth Act would require that school districts already offering sexual health education provide medically accurate and age-appropriate information. This includes LGBTQ-inclusive material and discussion of consent and healthy relationships.

“We know that people come in all different identities and sexuality and we need to embrace that in order to provide the safe spaces that our young people both need and deserve,” Senator Becca Rausch said.

The bill does not mandate that Massachusetts schools offer the program, it only updates the materials in school districts already providing sex education already.

“The specific implementation is up to the local school districts and again there is an opt-out provision if parents after reviewing the curriculum or reviewing the material, meeting with the teacher decide it’s not for their child,” Senator Lesser said.

Opponents of the bill say it takes the control over sex education out of the hands of local school districts and gives it to state bureaucrats.

The bill was advanced to the House where it has died in the past. 22News will continue to cover the bill and provide you with updates as they come.