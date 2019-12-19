Changes could be coming soon for the state’s marijuana laws

BOSTON (WWLP) – Medical marijuana patients want to do away with what is being called ‘vertical integration’ so that more people can grow and access legal cannabis.

The bill which is still being considered by the cannabis policy committee would remove the requirement that medical dispensaries have to both GROW and SELL their own products.

“The restriction on the medical market is making it so we have less access for patients, less people can get into the industry because of the burden logistically and financially of vertically integrating,” Jeremiah Mckinnion said.

Currently, recreational marijuana establishments can apply for separate licenses to either cultivate or sell cannabis products, a change that many patients are hoping to see happen in the medical industry.

“This issue is very dear to my heart and I want to see an open market and I want to see as many medical dispensaries as possible being opened and this is the biggest barrier of entry into this industry,” Frank Shaw told 22News.

If the bill passes, many patients believe small businesses, women, and minorities will now have a chance to compete in the medical space.

Now that adult-use cannabis is up and running in Massachusetts, patients are asking lawmakers not to forget or restrict access to medical marijuana.