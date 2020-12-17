Chatter about DeLeo future growing on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (SHNS) – House Speaker Robert DeLeo was reelected to a sixteenth term in November, but his future on Beacon Hill has been a matter of much speculation in recent weeks, according to sources inside and outside the building, who increasingly believe the Winthrop Democrat may be readying himself to make a move.

Speculation about DeLeo’s future in the speaker’s office reached fever pitch on Wednesday as House members gathered both remotely and in person at the State House to begin considering amendments to the annual state budget returned by Gov. Charlie Baker.

While it has not been uncommon in recent years for chatter about DeLeo’s future to turn up in volume near the start of a new session, the intensity this year has been higher and people who work on and around Beacon Hill are paying it more attention.

The speaker’s office declined to comment when asked if DeLeo was preparing to step down, or if he planned to run for another term as speaker when the new session convenes on Jan. 6.

DeLeo told the News Service in October 2019, well before the COVID-19 pandemic, that it was his intention to run for reelection to the House and the speakership.

“That’s my plan, and to run for speaker.” DeLeo said at the time.

DeLeo became the longest serving speaker in state history in February, after ascending to the top post in early 2009 after the resignation of former Speaker Sal DiMasi, who was under investigation and eventually indicted by federal authorities on corruption charges. He has since maintained a tight grip on power in the House, inspiring strong loyalty among those who he keeps close. While critics on the progressive end of the political spectrum have grown louder in recent years, DeLeo’s leadership is seldom challenged publicly, especially by members of the House.

“He hasn’t said anything to me. I’ve heard this for the last three years,” said Rep. Paul Donato, a Medford Democrat and the second assistant majority leaders in the House.

DeLeo, 70, has spent 30 years of his professional career in the House, and what he would do next remains unknown. Some close to him don’t believe he would want to go into lobbying, which his recent predecessors in the job did, and he has often been linked to a move to his alma mater Northeastern University.

Majority Leader Ron Mariano, of Quincy, is widely considered to be the next in line for the speakership, though he could face a challenge if and when the time comes from a member of the Progressive Caucus, or from someone like Speaker Pro Tempore Patricia Haddad, who could try to make the case to members that it’s time for the first woman to sit in the speaker’s chair. Mariano did not return calls seeking comment.