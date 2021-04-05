CHIA examines COVID-19 hospitalizations

FILE – In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 file photo, a view of masks and goggles, part of PPE, personal protective equipment, to avoid being infected or transmitting coronavirus, at the Nightingale Hospital North West set up in the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, northern England. Britain’s public spending watchdog says the government spent billions, without proper transparency, in a scramble to secure protective equipment early in the coronavirus outbreak. The National Audit Office says in a report Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 that companies with links to politicians were fast-tracked and had more chance of getting a contract than other applicants. Like many countries, the U.K. was caught without enough masks, gowns, gloves and other items to keep health care workers and the public safe as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.(AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) — A state agency’s analysis of hospital discharge data through December 2020 found a “large decline” in the number of adult, non-obstetric hospital stays as COVID-19 cases increased between January and March 2020.

Average length of stay rose over that same period, with a peak in April and May 2020, according to the Center for Health Information and Analysis’ quarterly update on acute care hospital inpatient discharge data.

Hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 involved longer lengths of stay when compared to other hospitalizations, and were more common among patients who were 65 and older, Hispanic or Black. COVID-19 hospitalizations were also “associated with higher in-hospital mortality,” the report said.