CHIA examines COVID-19 hospitalizations

BOSTON (SHNS) — A state agency’s analysis of hospital discharge data through December 2020 found a “large decline” in the number of adult, non-obstetric hospital stays as COVID-19 cases increased between January and March 2020.
Average length of stay rose over that same period, with a peak in April and May 2020, according to the Center for Health Information and Analysis’ quarterly update on acute care hospital inpatient discharge data.
Hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 involved longer lengths of stay when compared to other hospitalizations, and were more common among patients who were 65 and older, Hispanic or Black. COVID-19 hospitalizations were also “associated with higher in-hospital mortality,” the report said.