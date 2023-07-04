BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–A 12-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency will serve as the next security director for the state capitol building.

Shaun Deinstadt comes to the State House with “many years of security experience working for the federal government,” Gov. Maura Healey’s office said Friday, most recently as deputy chief in the Office of Security at the CIA’s Directorate of Support.

The Northeastern University graduate also served the CIA as a federal law enforcement officer, special agent, executive protection course team leader, and supervisory special agent, Healey’s office said. He previously worked for the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve for 10 years.

State House Security Director Adam Elias left the building in February and the role has been filled since then on an interim basis by Bureau of the State House employee Taylor Frizzell.

The security post was created in 2017 and reports jointly to the governor, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, and Senate President Karen Spilka. Healey, Mariano, and Spilka all agreed on Deinstadt’s hiring, and he starts July 10, Healey’s office said.