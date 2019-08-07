Citizen proposed ballot questions to be considered by Massachusetts AG

BOSTON (WWLP) – In Massachusetts, citizens can propose ballot questions for upcoming elections, which gives voters the chance to change a law or pass a new law without having to go through the full legislative process.

Leading up to the 2020 election, interest groups and citizens from across the Commonwealth want the voters to have a say on several key issues.

Some of the measures being considered for ballot questions to include things like information sharing, firearm storage, and ranked-choice voting.

“A lot of the legislation that has come up has not been brought to a vote, even when it’s had the support of the legislature,” Kristin Beatly said as she handed in her ballot initiative.

Many of the sponsors of these ballot initiatives have already filed bills in the legislature but when they weren’t brought up to a full vote they pushed to give Massachusetts voters the final say.

Attorney General, Maura Healey, will review all of the ballot submissions, and if they meet certain requirements they will be sent to the Secretary of State’s office for further consideration.