Citizens, W.B. Mason team up on credit deal

Boston Statehouse

by: Michael P. Norton, SHNS

BOSTON (SHNS) – Brockton-based office products giant W.B. Mason will use a new $325 million credit deal to pay down debt and support the company’s future growth, according to Citizens.

The bank announced Tuesday that it was the sole lead arranger for $325 million in new secured credit for the company, which has been a client of the bank for more than 35 years. The credit deal was well received in the market, Citizens said, reflecting the business-to-business office product dealer’s operational and financial performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Citizens has been a longtime strategic and financial partner,” W.B. Mason CEO and owner Leo Meehan said in a statement. “We value the solutions that our trusted advisors at Citizens bring to the table and their dedication to our success.”

