City aims to fill gap in youth jobs funding

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston politicians and city workers are implementing new opportunities for youth employment as private businesses cut back amid hardships brought on by COVID-19.

For nearly two weeks, protests have erupted across the nation against police brutality after George Floyd, a Black man, died at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. Demonstrators have called for defunding and reforming police departments along with other demands aimed at ending systemic racism. Some have suggested investing in programs that offer youth an opportunity to stay engaged with their community through work.

At a Boston City Council hearing Monday, City Councilor Andrea Campbell said when young people have access to equitable jobs, they are less likely to end up in a gang or in the criminal justice system.

“We’ve been talking a lot on the public safety side around how we reinvest resources, redirect resources from our police department into opportunities that will help our young people and our residents at the beginning point, avoid participating in criminal activity or avoid interacting with police in such a way that isn’t productive,” Campbell said. “It is proven that when people have good jobs and good opportunity, an equitable economic opportunity, they’re less likely to turn to behavior that’s not productive.”

Summer jobs often provide a way for young people to gain experience, earn extra money, and work in their own communities. In Boston, people ages 15-18 can use a program called SuccessLink, where city officials connect youth with entry-level employment positions.

Midori Morikawa, director of business strategy at the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, said the city expects to lose 40 percent of available jobs from the past year in places like summer camps, daycares, and hospital jobs.

“Since the start of COVID-19, in order for us to close this job gap that we’re projecting, that we’re going to lose, the city has identified hundreds of creative job opportunities, engaging opportunities for young people during COVID-19,” she said.

With the United States officially entering into a recession in February, many private businesses have suffered economic turmoil amid shutdowns and closures, impacting their ability to host youth summer job programs. To counteract this, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday an additional $4.1 million in funding for youth summer jobs programs to support 8,000 young people between the ages of 14 and 21.

City funding for youth employment now sits close to $12 million, officials said at the meeting. The funds come as COVID-19 remains a persistent threat in daily life and as Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan takes effect Monday.

The city detailed four tracks for young people to take advantage of this summer — Boston’s Blue Shirt Program, Peer-to-Peer COVID-19 Campaign, virtual options, and career and post-secondary education options. Each program connects a young person with either a city department like Parks and Public Works, a nonprofit, or an institution of higher education.

Rashad Cope of Boston’s Division of Youth Engagement and Employment said his office anticipated in early April a loss or gap of summer jobs due to the respiratory virus pandemic. He said community organizations who previously thought they could not offer youth employment came back to him and pledged to offer jobs.

“We’re pretty confident that we are in a really good place today, going into next month to make sure that we are providing opportunities to young people,” he said at the meeting.

At the state level, YouthWorks provides teens and young adults with skills needed to work in the professional world. Gov. Charlie Baker allocated the program $3.06 million in his proposed fiscal 2021 budget — advocates previously rallied at the State House to urge legislators to increase the line item to $19.3 million. Lawmakers are still drafting a fiscal 2021 budget.

Advocate and Boston Youth Poet Laureate Alondra Bodbadilla said it’s important to broaden the age range for programs like SuccessLink.

“I think that we are seeing a rise in youth who are tapping into their potential, tapping into their ability during these trying times,” she said during the meeting. “We should definitely cater to that more, whether it is opening up more opportunities for youth civic engagement and youth activism engagement, because we’re seeing that that’s what they’re interested in, or whether it is just providing more opportunities for them to get involved in ways that they’re able.”