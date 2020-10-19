Activist ordered to stay away from Gov. Baker’s home after allegedly leaving dirty needles

BOSTON (WWLP) – A district court judge in Lynn heard from the first lady of the Commonwealth Monday about an incident that took place at her home in September.

A man has been ordered to stay away from Governor Baker’s home in Swampscott after attending a protest at the residence and allegedly leaving used needles behind. Domingos DaRosa, a civil rights activist and City Council candidate has allegedly been picking up needles along Boston’s Methadone Mile and bringing them to the governor’s home.

According to First Lady Lauren Baker, the protest DaRosa attended turned ‘incredibly frightening’ when demonstrators started getting closer and closer to the home. In Court on Monday, Lauren Baker said quote, “Obviously, I’m afraid it’s going to cause some sort of physical harm to me and my family.”

This is the second incident at the Baker residence within a month. Just two weeks ago, a man entered the governor’s home while his wife and daughter were inside. The Governor didn’t talk much about the incident except to say that everyone is safe.

“Everybody’s safe, that’s the only thing that matters and that’s all I’m going to say about it,” Gov. Baker said.

Gov. Baker was asked if Massachusetts should have a governor’s mansion to prevent incidents like this from happening, but he declined to comment.