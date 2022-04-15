BOSTON (WWLP) – The finish line is painted, and the stands are starting to go up. The 126th Boston Marathon kicks off this Monday in Hopkinton and the excitement is starting to build.

It’s been three years since the race took place on Patriots’ Day, so Monday will be a return to normal after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 Marathon. It’s been a tough few years for everyone in the Bay State, and the marathon is providing hope to fans and runners alike.

Monday’s race also marks the 50th anniversary since women were allowed to compete in the race. The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annually ran marathon in the world and the Boston Athletic Association is expecting close to half a million spectators.

22News will be covering the Boston Marathon this Monday on-air, online and on our 22 News mobile app.