Clark: Massachusetts should speed up vaccine pace

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state needs “to do more” on COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Congresswoman Katherine Clark said, describing herself as “encouraged” that Massachusetts is moving into the second phase of its distribution plan and increasing capacity by adding more vaccination sites.

“Like other states, Massachusetts needs a centralized, accessible sign up system: a one-stop shop with both online and phone-based options where residents can pre-register, receive notification of eligibility, and schedule an appointment,” she said.

“We must prioritize our frontline workers, like teachers and early educators, and accessibility to communities of color. But most importantly, we need to accelerate our pace of vaccinations.”

Knocking the former Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans she said are “balking at money for states, municipalities and tribes needed to crush the virus, reopen schools, and get people back to work,” the assistant House speaker said that all the steps she wants to see her home state take would require money and that now is the time for urgent action to ensure quick, fair and safe distribution of vaccines.