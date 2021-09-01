Clean energy center chief departing on Friday

BOSTON (SHNS) – Stephen Pike is leaving the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center for the private sector at the end of the week, churning up turnover at a quasi-independent agency that figures to play a central role in the state’s efforts to combat climate change. Pike led MassCEC as CEO since November 2016 and held the interim CEO title for more than a year before his official appointment.

He had previously served as MassCEC’s general counsel and has 15 years of experience in corporate law in Boston. Pike will leave MassCEC on Friday “to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector,” the agency announced.

“Leading MassCEC over the past six years has been an honor and a privilege, a high point in my professional career,” Pike said. “Massachusetts has set aggressive climate goals, and MassCEC will continue to be on the leading edge of helping the state meet that ambition. Thank you to the Baker-Polito Administration for giving me the opportunity to work on the Commonwealth’s most pressing climate challenges, and I look forward to continuing that effort in the private sector.”

MassCEC built and operates the 29-acre New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal, a facility the state has invested at least $100 million into with expectations that it will serve as the primary staging and deployment bases for Vineyard Wind I and Mayflower Wind, the two offshore wind developments under contract with Massachusetts utilities.

The agency also runs the Wind Technology Testing Center in Charlestown and launched two offshore wind workforce development programs during Pike’s tenure. Filling the CEO position on an interim basis will be Jennifer Daloisio, MassCEC’s chief financial officer and treasurer since 2014. The MassCEC Board of Directors unanimously approved Daloisio as interim CEO on Wednesday on the recommendation of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

Daloisio is a Southborough resident who previously practiced public accounting for 18 years, most recently as an audit director for Deloitte. She is a certified public accountant and holds a degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire.