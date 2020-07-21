Clergy members push to end qualified immunity in new police reform bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Law enforcement from area labor unions met to discuss the state’s police reform bill pending in the statehouse.

Clergy members at Monday’s demonstration shared stories from their communities, many of them are made up of predominantly black and Hispanic residents.

Reverend Marcus McCullough of Springfield spoke about issues that he’s seen in the city and what specific reforms he’s pushing for in western Massachusetts.

“We’re all praying and counseling together to see what the best next steps are for us in Springfield, taking a hard look at our police review board, our hearing board. We’re taking a hard look and having a lot of conversations about the structure of the police department and how accountability happens,” McCullough said.

A huge part of the bill that Reverend McCullough and his colleagues are pushing is the removal qualified immunity, which would take away the protections that officers have against civil lawsuits.

The House’s debate on the police reform bill is set begin on Wednesday.