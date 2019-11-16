Climate activists move to ban certain pesticide sprays

BOSTON. (WWLP) – The group of climate activists told me they don’t want to see the entire eco-systems crash due to the use of pesticides, and they feel this proposal is a step in the right direction.

House Bill 776 aims to empower cities and towns to protect residents and the environment from harmful pesticides. Supporters of the proposal would like to see the policy change happen now before entire species of animals become extinct.

“Just thinking about the climate crisis, crashing insect populations, all the birds going away it really seems that we need to do something to address the role of the pervasive use of toxic pesticides,” Marty Dagoberto said.

Though the bill would not impact mosquito spraying, it could negatively affect local farms who use certain pesticides to protect their crops.

The bill remains in the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Agriculture, but with more than 30 co-sponsors it is expected to receive a favorable review from the committee.