Climate bill passed, Massachusetts to become carbon neutral by 2050

(WWLP) – The state legislature has once again passed a major climate bill.

At the end of last session, which was only a few weeks ago, Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the climate bill without enough time for the legislature to override it. Well, now that it’s been refiled and passed again lawmakers on Beacon Hill believe that it will become a new state law.

The bill passed this time around, this is very similar to the one passed last session. It would require Massachusetts to become carbon neutral by 2050. Making it the most ambitious timeline for carbon emission reductions in the country.

Gov. Baker said, “We’re also saying we want to be able to measure our progress at a more frequent rate, so 5 years instead of 10 and moreover being clear with certain industries about what the strategies are to get there.”

Governor Baker has voiced support for the 2050 carbon goals. Though he said he worries about the financial burden that the bill will place on cities and towns.

Now the bill currently sits on the governor’s desk. Lawmakers are hoping to see him sign it, but if he vetoes it again, they say they have the numbers to override it.