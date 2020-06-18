Closed dressing rooms affecting bridal shops

BOSTON (WWLP) – In the re-opening guidance for retail stores dressing rooms must remain closed which makes it hard for small bridal shops or other specialty stores to actually get back to work.

According to the Mass Fiscal Alliance, the Governor’s executive orders hurt retail stores by not allowing them to offer fitting rooms to their customers.

The Fiscal Alliance, which works directly with small business owners across the state said this measure is especially damaging to boutique retailers and bridal stores.

I got the chance to speak with Paul Craney, the spokesperson for Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance about the issue and he said his concern is that shoppers will take their business out of state.

“Again this is another example where it almost seems like weekly, if not daily where Massachusetts is way behind the region if not the country,” Craney said.

State health officials said they stand by their decision to keep fitting rooms closed.

They believe this is just another measure put in place to prevent community spread of the virus.