Closeout budget just one more piece of unfinished business

BOSTON (SHNS) – It’s a rather obscure annual function of state government that, were things to go smoothly, would attract minimal attention or interest. But closing out the just-ended budget year has not gone smoothly recently in Massachusetts, and the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to further complicate the process this year.

The state comptroller must finalize the books on the fiscal year that ends each June 30 and file the state’s annual Statutory Basis Financial Report by each Oct. 31. Before the comptroller can prepare the SBFR, though, the Legislature must pass a so-called closeout supplemental budget and the governor must sign it into law.

But lawmakers in recent years have opted to wait longer and longer to pass that bill, taking it up in October or even November, rather than August or September as they used to do in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“During recent years, the SBFR has not hit that target date” of Oct. 31, Comptroller William McNamara said Wednesday during a meeting of the Comptroller Advisory Board. “In 2017, it was issued on November 17 and 2018 it was issued on November 8, so that was slightly more than a week beyond its due date. But then last year, the 2019 report was not issued until very early in the new year of 2020.”

Last year, which saw the lateness of the closeout supp devolve into something of a staring contest between former Comptroller Andrew Maylor and the Legislature, Gov. Charlie Baker got the ball rolling when he filed a closeout supp on Sept. 6, 2019.

This year promises to be a more complicated process. Massachusetts moved the deadlines for personal income tax returns and payments from April 15 to July 15 and deferred some sales, meals and room occupancy tax payments to September as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Department of Revenue was still collecting millions of dollars of revenue for fiscal year 2020 — which ended June 30 — into August.

The business shutdowns forced by the pandemic punched a wide hole in the state’s revenue base and officials have yet to say whether the revenue drop was so severe that they will need to dip into the state’s $3.5 billion reserve account to cover spending that occurred in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

“We are in discussions about the final supp and the budgets with the Ways and Means committees constantly. So I think as we roll out into September, we’re aware of the dates but with the delay in a number of tax types from April, this has become an incredibly complex close,” Michael Heffernan, the Baker administration’s secretary for administration and finance, said Wednesday. “But we are working very diligently to get a supp filed, so not a lot of vacation days for the poor budget staff.”

McNamara, who joined the Baker administration in 2016 and was working as an assistant secretary under Heffernan when Baker tapped him to replace Maylor in February, said his office is hopeful that Heffernan’s team and the Legislature “will be putting a focus on this.”

“Not to put too fine a point on it, there would have to be very prompt action, at least begun, to put the SBFR on track for delivery near its due date,” he said Wednesday. He added, “Obviously, our very urgent hope is that action will take place so that we can deliver the SBFR on a reasonably prompt basis. Speaking very frankly, if we could match 2018 and 2019 that might not be ideal, but certainly that would be something that we would like to do. Our goal would be to hit 10/31 but we certainly are hoping to get it out; if not, then as soon thereafter.”

The struggle to meet the Oct. 31 filing deadline for the SBFR is not unique to McNamara or Maylor, who last year said he “made it clear to the Legislature that we’re not going to do this next year.” Former Comptroller Thomas Shack, who resigned amid a donnybrook with the Baker administration over the design and implementation of computer systems that affect all state agencies, often said the Legislature needed to enact a closeout supp by the end of August in order for the comptroller’s office to meet its deadline.

Last year, Maylor tangled with the Legislature over its failure to close the books on fiscal year 2019 in a timely manner. After the inaction forced him to miss the Oct. 31 financial reporting deadline, Maylor threatened to unilaterally transfer the full amount of the state’s surplus to the Stabilization Fund and leave accounts in deficit if lawmakers didn’t act.

Maylor ultimately backed off his threat and the Legislature took negotiations over a bill to reconcile the loose ends on the budget from the prior year later into the year than any time since at least 1995, forfeiting more than $1 million in interest that the state could have earned had lawmakers completed their work on time.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has also previously chimed in on the risks of being late to close the state’s books, pointing to “not a real strict adherence to the deadlines” and saying the pattern of consistently late closeouts is “sort of like kids getting away with stuff for too long.”

The closeout supplemental budget might have some company as it knocks around the House and Senate Ways and Means committees this fall. Not only must lawmakers dot their Is and cross their Ts on the FY20 budget, but they also have to craft an annual budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. A $16.53 billion interim budget will keep state government operating through at least the end of October, but no clear plan for budgeting beyond that has come to light on Beacon Hill.