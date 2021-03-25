Coalition to Baker: Sign paid emergency leave bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Raise Up Massachusetts coalition called on Gov. Baker on Thursday to immediately sign legislation allowing all Massachusetts workers to access five days of emergency paid sick time for COVID-related sickness, quarantine, caregiving, and vaccination.

“Working at a restaurant throughout the pandemic, I constantly worry about what would happen if I was exposed to COVID-19 and had to quarantine. How would I pay the rent and put food on the table?” said Beth Fauteux, a worker at Destination Soups in New Bedford. “With this legislation, I’ll know I’ll be able to get by if I need to stay home to protect others from the virus.”

Lawmakers tacked the emergency sick leave measures on to a bill authorizing $7 billion in borrowing to stabilizes the state unemployment benefits system and reducing the size premium increases businesses face to keep the benefits system functioning in the face of elevated unemployment.

Under the bill, businesses with fewer than 500 employees, as well as government entities, will be eligible to receive a tax credit from the federal government to cover the cost.

The bill creates a $75 million state fund for reimbursements to businesses with more than 500 employees. The House and Senate enacted the bill on Thursday.