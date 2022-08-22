BOSTON (State House News Service) – Massachusetts K-12 students and staff should be tested for COVID before classes resume in September and schools should outline clear plans for triggering mask mandates to stave off another COVID-19 surge, a group of public health experts, labor leaders and community organizers said Monday.

Districts are preparing to welcome students back over the next two weeks, and the latest guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education no longer calls for universal masking requirements, surveillance testing of asymptomatic people or test-to-stay programs in schools.

Speakers organized by the Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity said Monday that the Baker administration’s guidelines are too lax, warning that many children still have not been fully vaccinated or boosted and that virus variants could pose new risks.

“You don’t need an M.D. or a Ph.D. to know the new CDC guidelines and the changes in the Massachusetts state guidelines are about getting people back to work rather than to promote our health,” said Lara Jirmanus, a primary care physician at Cambridge Health Alliance. “This is the wrong approach.”

The coalition called for state government to resume funding routine testing in schools and to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to districts. Local and district leaders should also be prepared to reinstate mask requirements quickly, the speakers said, rather than wait until a surge is well underway to take that step. Jirmanus said she believes schools should begin their years with mask mandates in place because it would “keep cases at a minimum.”