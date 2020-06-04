Cocktails to-go legislation in order

BOSTON (WWLP) – Dinner and a drink – to go. Under a new proposal, Massachusetts residents could order a mixed drink – via take out

The House passed a bill allowing for take out cocktails, and that’s a move that many in the restaurant industry are applauding. Right now, Massachusetts restaurants can offer beer and wine to go, as long as the products are in a sealed container – and you must be able to tell if the seal’s been tampered with.

State Senator Diana DiZoglio wants to take those same measures a step further by allowing for to-go cocktails. Many in the restaurant and spirits industry say this would really help establishments recuperate some of the money they’ve lost during the pandemic.

“And for most restaurants and on premise operators, the alcohol side is really what makes them profitable, and the ability to to sell alcohol as part of their take-out orders is extremely important.” Jay Hibbard, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, told 22 News.

So far, 30 states have similar to-go cocktail policies in place. It varies state by state whether cocktails can be delivered by apps like DoorDash and Postmates.

The bill has a bunch of protections in place to prevent minors from buying alcoholic drinks. It will be taken up by the Senate next week.