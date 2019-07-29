Columbia Gas settles class-action lawsuits, but is it enough to rebuild the community?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Today Columbia Gas announced that they will pay $143 million to families displaced by the Merrimack Valley Gas explosions, but many worry that it won’t be enough to fully re-build the affected communities.

After a series of explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley back in September, the towns of Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover were left to pick up the pieces.

The explosions killed a teenager and injured about 25 other people, damaging dozens of homes and businesses.

“Look I don’t think anything ever can really be fair to a community where so many people lost family members, lost homes, lost livelihoods,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The settlement is part of a $1 billion plan to fully address the needs of affected customers, residents, and communities, but even with that money, many people are still trying to re-coop lost wages, find missing heirlooms and return to a sense of normalcy.

The CEO of Columbia Gas’ parent company, NiSource, said Monday’s settlement marks another important step forward, to continue to fulfill their commitment to residents and businesses.