Comerford: “Who is advising Gov. Baker now?”

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Senate chair of the Legislature’s new COVID-19 Committee is drawing a direct connection between the advice of the new Centers for Disease Control chief and Gov. Charlie Baker’s move this week to open up more economic activity due to improved data on virus hospitalizations and cases.

In a tweet Tuesday, Sen. Jo Comerford noted that CDC chief Rochelle Walensky was a member of Baker’s COVID-19 advisory board before joining the Biden administration and in recent days Walensky has warned state officials nationwide not to relax safeguards that can stop the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

“But @MassGovernor pushes to reopen. Who is advising Gov. Baker now?” Comerford tweeted.

Baker last week testified before Comerford’s committee and while the panel was still meeting headed to Salem to announce major reopening measures with impacts across sectors, including the restaurant and entertainment industries.