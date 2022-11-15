BOSTON (WWLP) – Changes could be coming to the Massachusetts seal and motto.

The Commission that is working on what the future of the state seal could look like met Tuesday to discuss the progress of their work. The 19-person Commission includes state lawmakers, Massachusetts tribe members, individuals from the state commission on Indian affairs, and other representatives.

The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto. Currently, the seal shows an indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword and the motto of the Commonwealth is, “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”

FILE – The Massachusetts state flag flies in front of Boston City Hall, Monday, May 2, 2016. The commission appointed to come up with a new state seal and motto for Massachusetts to replace the current ones that critics decry as insensitive to the state’s Indigenous communities disclosed some early ideas, but no firm decisions, at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Tuesday’s meeting focused on their budget and the work to secure a deadline extension. It is the Commission’s hope to send out a survey to gauge public input, but they do not believe that is doable in their timeframe.

“How can we get the populations that we need, how can we get the information that we need, in such a limited timeframe? That is, that’s my concern.”

They also presented a member survey that included their picks for symbols and motto language. The Commission was granted $100,000 to complete their work through the Economic Development bill that passed earlier this month. The Commission was originally given an October 2021 deadline, but it was extended until December of this year.