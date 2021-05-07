Committee members set to meet next week to discuss Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill is still waiting for final approval from lawmakers on Beacon Hill.

The bill is currently in front of the Conference Committee after passing both the House and Senate. But, lawmakers will need to vote on this soon so that the project can receive federal reimbursement.

After the tragic deaths of at least 77 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, state leaders worked with the legislature to come up with a plan for a brand new facility.

A preliminary design of the home is still in the works, but those involved with the project say it will feature a ‘small homes’ concept giving veterans more space and independence.

Now, the $400 million project still needs to be approved by the conference committee and the Governor but negotiations are looking promising.

In a statement to 22News, Conference Committee member and State Representative Joseph Wagner said, “I look forward to leading the House effort to reconcile the differences between the House and Senate versions of the funding bill for the construction of a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.”

Rep. Wagner added that he’s aware of the August 1 deadline to submit the project to the feds and he said he’s hopeful that the committee will get the bill done in a timely manner.