Communities in red back to double digits

Boston Statehouse

by: Chris Lisinski, State House News Service

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (SHNS) – The weekly count of Massachusetts municipalities facing the greatest COVID-19 risks dropped by 40 percent Thursday, returning to double digits for the first time in months.

The Department of Public Health tallied 66 communities where the recent rate of infections or positive test rate warrant the top risk designation, color-coded in red, a drop of 44 communities from a week earlier.

For five straight weeks, the number of cities and towns in the red has dropped, mirroring statewide improvements in other health metrics from a winter peak around the new year.

The weekly DPH report tracked a better infection outlook across the state, too, with an average daily incidence rate over the past 14 days of 30 cases per 100,000 — down from 38.5 per 100,000 last week

