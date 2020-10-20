Community colleges staying mostly remote for spring

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, students wear masks on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. As more and more schools and businesses around the country get the OK to reopen, some college towns are moving in the opposite direction because of too much partying and too many COVID-19 infections among students. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The 15 Massachusetts community colleges plan to continue with primarily remote, online and hybrid learning for the spring semester, with limited in-person courses, the institutions’ presidents announced Monday.

In a joint statement distributed by the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges, the presidents said they hoped that making the call early “will give our students, faculty, and staff, who are already balancing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession” the time they need to prepare.

They said each community college “will continue to provide students with the services and support they need to succeed while tracking local public health conditions.”