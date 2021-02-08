Community health centers a key to vaccine equity, Baker says

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Community health centers will play a key role in the state’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and health care providers have been urged to make sure they provide vaccines in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

“The community health centers are a critical part of how we believe we get folks into the game, especially folks who are hesitant, primarily because of their historic role in those communities as a trusted source of guidance, advice and health care services,” Baker said.

Baker brought up community health centers at a press conference in response to a question about efforts to insure equity in vaccine distribution. He said it is important “to make sure that everybody in Massachusetts not only has access to the vaccine, but believes it will be the right thing for them to do.”

Sen. Becca Rausch, with Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, Rep. Liz Miranda, and Rep. Mindy Domb, last week filed a bill that aims to improve access and address disparities in the state’s so-far rocky vaccine rollout.

The bill (SD 6999) includes measures that would require the appointment of a COVID-19 vaccine equity and outreach director, outreach campaigns in partnership with local organizations, expanded free testing in gateway cities, the appointment of a vaccine disinformation expert to the state’s Vaccine Advisory Group, and creation of a mobile vaccination program for communities with the highest positive test rates.

Baker said vaccination efforts “in places where there’s a lot of geography” have involved regional collaboratives. He said Berkshire County, working through such a collaborative, “has the largest percentage of people in Massachusetts who have been vaccinated.”

Baker said he likes the regional collaborative approach as a way “to make sure that people who actually know those places well are the ones who are going to drive the policy and the outreach.”