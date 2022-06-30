BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers (CHC) will receive $12.5 in grant funding to support 35 Community Health Centers state wide in continued COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.

Originally, $5 million for CHCs was included in a supplemental budget signed by Governor Baker in February 2022, but due to high demand for health services, an additional $7.5 million is being awarded from a COVID-19 response reserve established in that supplemental budget.

All CHCs that applied will be receiving funds ranging from $120,000 to $450,000. The money will be used for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations along with supply cost, mobile testing sites and renovations of facilities to create dedicated vaccination and testing space.

“As Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in vaccination rates, we are continually investing in neighborhood-based organizations like community health centers who know how to reach the populations they serve,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These organizations are a fundamental piece of Massachusetts’ health care system, and this funding will allow them to address the specific needs of the individuals they serve.”

The Community Health Centers receiving grants are: