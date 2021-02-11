Community health centers hope to build trust in vaccines

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said the Commonwealth is on track to administer its 1 millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the day Thursday.

With higher death rates from the virus, low-income communities expected to be prioritized in the vaccine rollout but many residents say that’s not what’s happening. With more multi-generational households and a higher number of essential workers, residents in low-income communities were hit the hardest by COVID-19.

As the state set up mass vaccination sites in areas outside of many of those communities, the frustration among residents there grew. On Thursday, Baker acknowledged the equity issue and that’s why he’s teaming up with community health centers to help get vaccines to vulnerable residents.

“With the combination of continued strong support and investment in federal, state, and local governments, as well as our strong philanthropic community health centers will get it done like we always do,” Baker said.

The state’s 53 community health centers will be launching a multi-lingual campaign to inform residents about the science behind vaccines.

They hope that talking about the safety of vaccines will prompt more residents in at-risk communities to receive their doses.