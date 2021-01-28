Community risk outlook slightly improves again

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than half of Massachusetts cities and towns remain at the highest risk level for COVID-19, but the count shrunk again this week amid gradual improvement in other pandemic metrics.

The Department of Public Health’s weekly outlook published Thursday counted 192 municipalities deemed red in the color-coded system, marking them as showing the highest levels of infections and positive test rates.

That’s a drop of 30 from the 222 in the red last week, hinting at progress reining in the virus in some communities even while the overall count remains elevated.

The statewide average daily incidence rate stood at 59.4 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 day, a significant drop from the 75.5 per 100,000 reported one week ago.