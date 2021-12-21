Community Transit grant program awards nearly $9-million for localized transportation projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has awarded $8,912,588 in federal and state funds for vehicles and transportation related projects statewide.

Municipalities, Councils on Aging, nonprofit organizations and other entities will receive the funding through the Community Transit Grant Program to be used for transit operating costs, mobility management, or new capital investments.

“The Community Transit Grant Program is essential in allowing transportation providers across the Commonwealth to adapt and improve their services for the public,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “In particular, these grants will help projects that will benefit individuals with disabilities or others who need assistance while accessing transportation.”

Awards are listed below:

Organization # of Vehicles Awarded Berkshire Regional Transit Authority 5 Brockton Area Transit Authority 4 Brockton Area Arc, Inc. 1 Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority 15 City of Revere 1 Family Service Association 1 Franklin Regional Transit Authority 7 GAAMHA, Inc. 2 Greater Attleboro-Taunton Regional Transit Authority 9 Hull Council on Aging 2 Lowell Regional Transit Authority 3 Mental Health Association, Inc. (MHA, Inc.) 2 MetroWest Regional Transit Authority 8 Montachusett Regional Transit Authority 5 People Incorporated 1 Pioneer Valley Transit Authority 14 SCM Community Transportation, Inc. 3 South Shore Community Action Council, Inc. 6 Southeastern Regional Transit Authority 3 Town of Arlington 1 Town of Brookline 1 Town of Dartmouth 1 Town of Randolph 1 Town of Rowley 1 Town of Ware 1 Upham’s Corner Health Committee, Inc. 3 Worcester Regional Transit Authority 14

Organization Project Description Award Berkshire Regional Transit Authority Funding for salaries and materials to support BRTA’s travel training program $8,414 Brockton Area Transit Authority Funding to continue and expand paratransit services to the towns of Avon, Stoughton, and the City of Brockton beyond BAT’s ADA corridor $30,000 Brockton Area Transit Authority Funding to continue lifeline service to essential destinations for older adults and people with disabilities in the Town of Rockland $84,000 Cape Ann Transportation Authority Funding for van transportation to dialysis and medical appointments in Beverly, Danvers, and Peabody as well as a direct transfer to the MBTA RIDE $54,925 City of Newton Funding for NewMo, an on-demand transportation system provided by Via for Newton residents aged 60 and older $125,000 City of Revere Funding for Revere Rides to expand its city sponsored transportation programing to meet the growing demands for older adults and people with disabilities $49,696 Greater Attleboro-Taunton Regional Transit Authority Med Wheels offers long-distance demand-response transportation to medical appointments for people living with disabilities and/or those aged 60 or older $50,000 Franklin Regional Transit Authority Funding for FRTA to establish a travel training program with one full-time position as travel trainer/travel ambassador $50,600 Hilltown Community Development Corporation Continuation of funding for the Hilltown Driver Pool, which supplements the use of the FRTA 12-passenger Demand Response van for medical rides as needed. The program combines several COA volunteer driver programs and provides a central dispatch, driver vetting and training, and administrative support. Drivers use their personal vehicles and are reimbursed for expenses. The service is designed to address existing gaps in service and create cost savings with use of smaller vehicles $8,888 Mystic Valley Elder Services, Inc. The Connect a Ride Alliance Program provides transportation services to 11 communities north of Boston. MVES employs two full time transportation coordinators who are responsible for administering a transportation network and rider program for older adults and individuals living with disabilities $106,200 Northern Essex Elder Transport Funding to cover administrative costs associated with operating a volunteer driver program that serves 14 COAs in the Merrimack Valley. $19,000 Old Colony Planning Council The OCPC provides mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers at the federally approved mileage rate $30,000 Opportunity Works Funding to expand an existing on-demand response program for older adults and other transportation disadvantaged populations for six towns in Essex County $60,000 Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Operating funds to support the continued transition of paratransit service from PVTA to local Councils on Aging $150,000 Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Continued funding to maintain and expand PVTA’s mobility management Travel Training (TT) Program across PVTA’s service area $108,240 South Shore Community Action Council, Inc. Operating assistance for SSCAC transportation program for older adults and individuals with disabilities $75,000 South Shore Community Action Council, Inc. Continued funding to support SSCAC’s short-term assessment and strategic planning to accommodate operational changes and comply with new HST guidelines and MA standards resulting from COVID-19 $25,000 Springfield Partners for Community Action Operating funds to support the continued transportation of older Veterans with disabilities across the Springfield area $75,000 Town of Shrewsbury Funding for operation of Shrewsbury Council on Aging vehicle $28,000 Town of Ware Operating funds to support the Quaboag Connector $150,000 Worcester Regional Transit Authority Funding for a demand response service offered to people with disabilities and individuals age of 60 and over traveling from Holden to Worcester and the reverse outside of the Holden Council on Aging vehicle’s hours of operation $12,000 Worcester Regional Transit Authority SCM Elderbus provides rides for people living in its 22 member communities focusing on medical trips to Worcester. $15,000 Worcester Regional Transit Authority ReadyBus provides a much needed transportation service focusing on people with disabilities and individuals age 60 and over who live and work in the towns of Southbridge, Spencer, Sturbridge and Webster. $45,000

In addition to the Community Transit Grant Program, MassDOT manages other state grant programs providing funding to municipalities, businesses and the traveling public. The other grant programs include Municipal Small Bridge, Complete Streets, Industrial Rail Access, and two initiatives launched in 2020 to help communities during the pandemic: Shared Streets and Spaces and Shared Winter Streets and Spaces.