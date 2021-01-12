Concepcion appointment returns CCC to full strength

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Cannabis Control Commission will return to full strength for the first time since May after Attorney General Maura Healey tapped a Dorchester attorney with State House connections to fill the last vacant seat on the regulatory body.

Healey appointed Ava Callender Concepcion on Tuesday to filled the CCC’s public safety seat that Britte McBride vacated last month despite having about 10 months remaining on her initial appointment.

Concepcion worked most recently as director of governmental affairs and external partnerships for the Suffolk County district attorney’s office and previously served as counsel to Sen. William Brownsberger, the co-chair of the Committee on the Judiciary.

“Ava brings a strong background in public safety and experience working with a range of stakeholders including law enforcement, advocacy organizations, and constituents on important policy matters,” Healey said. “As a lifelong resident of Boston, Ava has dedicated her career to social justice and her perspective will be extremely valuable to the Commission in promoting safety, equity, and opportunity.”

Concepcion graduated from Boston Latin Academy, Johnson C. Smith University and New England Law-Boston. She began her career as a victim/witness advocate in Boston Municipal Court and has also held roles in Boston’s Department of Neighborhood Development and at the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board, according to Healey’s office.

Last month, Healey, Gov. Charlie Baker and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg jointly appointed Bruce Stebbins, an original member of the state’s Gaming Commission, to a five-year term on the CCC to fill the slot required to be held by someone with experience in oversight or management in a regulated industry, and jointly appointed Nurys Camargo, most recently AT&T’s director of external affairs in Massachusetts, to fill the commission seat required to be held by someone with a background in legal, policy or social justice issues related to a regulated industry.

Concepcion, Stebbins and Camargo will join a CCC that includes Chairman Steven Hoffman, whose appointment from Goldberg extends until Sept. 1, 2022, and Commissioner Jennifer Flanagan, whose initial appointment by Baker is valid until Sept. 1, 2021.

The CCC had been shorthanded since Kay Doyle resigned in May 2020.